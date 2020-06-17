Legal & General Group Plc Has $29.46 Million Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.69% of Portland General Electric worth $29,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,217,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,016,000 after purchasing an additional 199,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,792,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,784,000 after purchasing an additional 187,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,510,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,358,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,250,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,412,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,665,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $45.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $37.83 and a 12-month high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.94.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

