Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of Yandex worth $27,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,605,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $461,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,315,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,770 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,668,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $193,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,106 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,286,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $145,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,466,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

NASDAQ YNDX opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. Yandex NV has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.55 by ($5.30). Yandex had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.35 EPS. Yandex’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.