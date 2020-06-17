Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.73% of Black Hills worth $29,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 38.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,154,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,951,000 after acquiring an additional 320,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,599,000 after buying an additional 244,667 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $11,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 9.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,432,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,725,000 after buying an additional 120,058 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,265,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,384,000 after buying an additional 119,600 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BKH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Black Hills from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.88.

In other news, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 3,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,889.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,106 shares in the company, valued at $356,773.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $384,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 88,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,449,318.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BKH opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.86. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.03). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Black Hills Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 60.62%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

