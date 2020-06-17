Legal & General Group Plc Grows Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,760,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 222,276 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.65% of Ares Capital worth $29,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 119,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 215,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 120,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 33.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARCC stock opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -251.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

