Legal & General Group Plc Has $28.54 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,736 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.55% of CubeSmart worth $28,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 78.11%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.