Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 2,154 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.95% of ManpowerGroup worth $29,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 130.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. CL King cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.45.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.57 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

