Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,150 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,933 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.31% of Open Text worth $28,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Open Text by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,729,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,197,000 after acquiring an additional 182,867 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Open Text by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,046,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,336,000 after acquiring an additional 135,765 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,440,808 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,618,000 after buying an additional 301,853 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,932,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,231,000 after buying an additional 140,853 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text by 22.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,783,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,114,000 after buying an additional 515,485 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities decreased their target price on Open Text from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Open Text from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.73. Open Text Corp has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $814.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.47 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1746 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

