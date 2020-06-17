UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,123,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,849 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in UGI were worth $29,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UGI. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,341,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,987 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 119.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,042,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth $58,617,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,816,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 51.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,118,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UGI. Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski acquired 7,650 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UGI opened at $32.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.95.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

