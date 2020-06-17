Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,336,542 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 140,548 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.85% of Tapestry worth $30,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,073,396 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 110,175 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 67,963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 309.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,544 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 209,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tapestry from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

NYSE:TPR opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry Inc has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

