Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,381 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $30,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altice USA by 1,419.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth $53,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Altice USA by 18.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $9,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,101,497.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $62,089,819. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.66%. Altice USA’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

