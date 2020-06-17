Aviva PLC Sells 94,055 Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94,055 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Baozun worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BZUN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BZUN opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.22. Baozun Inc has a twelve month low of $22.19 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.08.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. Baozun had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BZUN. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.96.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

