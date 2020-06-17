NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $6,016,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $225,000. Hartree Partners LP lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 263.0% during the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 49,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 41.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NRG Energy from $49.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Vertical Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $33.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.09. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 15,555.52% and a net margin of 42.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

