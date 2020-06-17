Aviva PLC Grows Stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,179 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,542,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,043,000 after purchasing an additional 172,183 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 697,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in People’s United Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on People’s United Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.