Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,802 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $188,169,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,167,458 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $278,940,000 after purchasing an additional 58,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,138,691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $182,989,000 after purchasing an additional 77,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,380 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $221,770,000 after purchasing an additional 319,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,477,671 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $160,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.26. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.32.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.