Aviva PLC Sells 1,160 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,530,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 754.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,513,000 after buying an additional 3,618,786 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,934,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,807,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,622,000 after buying an additional 713,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,367,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,601,000 after buying an additional 507,972 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. BidaskClub raised Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 4.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.