Aviva PLC Decreases Stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 58.com were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in 58.com in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in 58.com in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in 58.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 58.com in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in 58.com in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 58.com alerts:

WUBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. CICC Research downgraded 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. China International Capital downgraded 58.com to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

Shares of NYSE WUBA opened at $54.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.18.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WUBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.