Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,973 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.12% of Inter Parfums worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 100.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

IPAR stock opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.89. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $34.20 and a one year high of $81.40.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.85 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.56%. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $76.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered Inter Parfums from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Cfra cut their price target on Inter Parfums from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inter Parfums from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

