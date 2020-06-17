Aviva PLC Buys 372,159 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) by 102.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 735,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,159 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.48% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 927.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PACB opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.82.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 58.35% and a negative return on equity of 131.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

