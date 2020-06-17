Aviva PLC Acquires 588 Shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,378,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,809,000 after buying an additional 142,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,810,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,434,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,851,000 after acquiring an additional 369,951 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,955,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 319,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Bunge by 1.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,548,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.28. Bunge Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($2.01). Bunge had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bunge Ltd will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 43.67%.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

