Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Perrigo by 115.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Perrigo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRGO. Argus downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

PRGO stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.33%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

