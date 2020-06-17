Aviva PLC Purchases 688 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dell were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dell during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $47.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $59.17.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a return on equity of 141.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $21.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Dell’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $45,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,063,354.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen H. Quintos sold 37,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,865,924.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,807.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $4,653,989 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Dell from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.94.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

