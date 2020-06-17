Aviva PLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in PG&E by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 7.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 9.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 24.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E stock opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

