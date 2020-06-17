Aviva PLC Buys 202 Shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 28,562 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,003.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 752,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,906,253.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 12,786 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $759,999.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,766.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,941 shares of company stock valued at $18,354,799. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.04. Logitech International SA has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.99 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 15.11%. Research analysts expect that Logitech International SA will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Logitech International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Logitech International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.