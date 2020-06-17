Aviva PLC Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,876 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $4,751,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,295,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Monday, April 27th. National Securities upgraded Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $405.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.47. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $11.43.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $67,014.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,029.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

