132,382 Shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 132,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $34,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 197,528 shares of company stock valued at $3,851,973 over the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYTM. BidaskClub cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 15.14, a current ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

