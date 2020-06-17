Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Position Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alleghany by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alleghany by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,339,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Y. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.75.

NYSE Y opened at $506.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $426.87 and a 1-year high of $847.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $661.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 151.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 29.25 EPS for the current year.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

