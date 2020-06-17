W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 236,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. SRB Corp acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $4,140,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $1,055,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $58.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.81. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Cfra dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $78.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.63.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

