Aviva PLC Purchases 1,171 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aramark by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 20.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Aramark stock opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Aramark has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $47.22.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Aramark’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,912. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

