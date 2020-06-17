Aviva PLC Buys 5,728 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $34,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 22.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.45.

NYSE:KDP opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.16 per share, for a total transaction of $200,440,800.00. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

