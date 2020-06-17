Aviva PLC Purchases 3,177 Shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LYFT by 4.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of LYFT by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,750 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 1,591.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 349,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 328,665 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.67. LYFT Inc has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $955.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.44 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. On average, analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on LYFT from $53.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LYFT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

