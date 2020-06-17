Aviva PLC Makes New $2.02 Million Investment in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 243,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. Aviva PLC owned 0.43% of Brigham Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 32.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 184.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 129.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $13.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $751.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 2.72. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 259.65%.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Warburg Pincus & Co Us, Llc sold 4,427,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $59,588,119.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Sult purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

