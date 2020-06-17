Aviva PLC Sells 4,430 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 55,324 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 51.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 148,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 50,516 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $8,658,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 113,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on Ally Financial to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.81.

Ally Financial stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. Ally Financial’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

