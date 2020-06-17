Aviva PLC Has $2.04 Million Holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53,649 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 368,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NLY opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.07. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.92.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.46% and a negative net margin of 142.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. JMP Securities raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

In related news, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $774,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Coffey purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,400. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

