Aviva PLC Sells 4,179 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $114,413,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,048 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,471,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,598,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,413,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,275,000 after buying an additional 1,805,512 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.80 to $13.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $328,712.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary D. Kain acquired 189,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.30 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a jun 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.