Aviva PLC Has $2.33 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,723 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $54,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Todd Burrowes acquired 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins bought 1,282 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,169. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

Shares of DRI opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

