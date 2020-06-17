Aviva PLC Has $2.34 Million Holdings in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 140.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,393 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,455 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 9.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,253 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of REX American Resources by 79.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 45.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 199,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Shares of REX opened at $70.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.52 million, a PE ratio of -149.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 11.07. REX American Resources Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $98.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.45.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The energy company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.72). REX American Resources had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $83.25 million during the quarter.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

See Also: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.