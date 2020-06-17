Aviva PLC Trims Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,814 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COG. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 421.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

NYSE COG opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $24.44.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.19 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

