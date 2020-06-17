Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 698 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,881 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,890 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on Expedia Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Expedia Group from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.69.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $85.30 on Wednesday. Expedia Group Inc has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

