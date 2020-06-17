Aviva PLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $111.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.