Aviva PLC Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,076 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,392,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,991 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,842,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.2% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,318,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,655,000 after buying an additional 1,517,409 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 82.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,091,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,556,000 after buying an additional 1,398,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont Global LP purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,351,000.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $70.49.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

