Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 68,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 82,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.46. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UHS. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

