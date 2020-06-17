Aviva PLC Reduces Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,231 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,687 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 1,420.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 334,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,476,000 after acquiring an additional 312,131 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 422,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,853,000 after buying an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 431,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,196,000 after buying an additional 47,055 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 155,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,527,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $216.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.23 and a 200 day moving average of $213.19.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $45,456.33. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,351.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,714 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

