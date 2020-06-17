Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at $518,361.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.91.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

