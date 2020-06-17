APG Asset Management N.V. Invests $2.25 Million in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Bank of Hawaii as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,758,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

BOH opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.20%.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.68 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,936. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BOH. Compass Point upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.