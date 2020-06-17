APG Asset Management N.V. Takes $2.25 Million Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,536,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,546,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 80,232,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after buying an additional 12,356,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2,457.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 71,906 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 577,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 452,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

TRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $0.80 to $0.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.62.

NYSE TRQ opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.80. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.30.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.40 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

