APG Asset Management N.V. Takes Position in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Caleres as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Caleres by 179.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 266,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 170,862 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Caleres by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 17.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 51,451 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 123.8% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 55,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Caleres by 49.4% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 171,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 56,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

CAL opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.10. Caleres Inc has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $24.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.07.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.44). Caleres had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $397.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caleres Inc will post -2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Caleres from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.