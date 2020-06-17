Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584,130 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 35,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 25.6% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSIC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barrington Research cut shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

