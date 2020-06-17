APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 62.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,480 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Davita were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Davita by 178.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Davita by 255.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Davita by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Davita during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

DVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

In other Davita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $44,531.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $473,833.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,882.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,435 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DVA opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.