Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 929,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,796 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Momenta Pharmaceuticals worth $25,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,520,000 after purchasing an additional 933,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,393,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,515,000 after acquiring an additional 566,369 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $54,258,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $32,562.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,368.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,890 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNTA stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.47. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $37.57.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MNTA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC
