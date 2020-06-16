Pacitti Group Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pacitti Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,642 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.4% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,468.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $313.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.14. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.30 and a twelve month high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cascend Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.21.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

